Body of a man missing in New Mexico floodwaters is recovered

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a man reported missing after flash floods hit the wildfire burn scar in northern New Mexico last week has been recovered. San Miguel County Sheriff’s officials say the body was located Tuesday in the Tecolote Creek channel. They say three people were swept away from a destroyed home in the Tecolote Canyon subdivision last Thursday. The bodies of two women were recovered soon afterward west of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The names, ages and hometowns of the three victims haven’t been released yet.