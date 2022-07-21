Water managers warn parts of Rio Grande will run dry soon

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — With hotter and drier weather plaguing New

Mexico, water managers are warning that more stretches of one of North

America’s longest rivers will be drying up in the coming days. The

Bureau of Reclamation will be releasing what supplemental water is left

in upstream reservoirs along the Rio Grande. But some biologists aren't

sure it will be enough to make a difference for the endangered Rio

Grande silvery minnow. Crews already have been rescuing stranded minnows

and will continue as the river dries. Officials say summer rains are

the only option now for boosting river flows, but the monsoon season has

been spotty.