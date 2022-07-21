Water managers warn parts of Rio Grande will run dry soon
BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — With hotter and drier weather plaguing New
Mexico, water managers are warning that more stretches of one of North
America’s longest rivers will be drying up in the coming days. The
Bureau of Reclamation will be releasing what supplemental water is left
in upstream reservoirs along the Rio Grande. But some biologists aren't
sure it will be enough to make a difference for the endangered Rio
Grande silvery minnow. Crews already have been rescuing stranded minnows
and will continue as the river dries. Officials say summer rains are
the only option now for boosting river flows, but the monsoon season has
been spotty.