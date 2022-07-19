© 2022 KRWG
US investigates New Mexico helicopter crash that killed 4

KRWG | By AP
Published July 19, 2022 at 8:37 AM MDT
Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren was among those killed in the crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal investigators say evidence indicates that a helicopter that crashed in New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire over the weekend descended at a fast rate. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the agency has completed its initial documentation of the deadly crash. It will likely take weeks for investigators to determine the cause. The helicopter was carrying three people with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and a county firefighter when it went down Saturday evening while returning from its firefighting mission. County officials on Monday called the four men heroes and said the law enforcement community is broken-hearted over the loss.

