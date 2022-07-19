Pattern Energy acquires energy transmission line project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based renewable energy developer has acquired a transmission line project that will link its massive wind farms in east-central New Mexico with more populated markets across the West. Permitting for the line has been in the works for years. Pattern Energy already has invested billions in its infrastructure in New Mexico. And now company officials say the SunZia transmission line will enable access to more than 3,000 megawatts of wind power. That's enough to meet the needs of more than 2.5 million people. Once complete, the bi-directional high-voltage line will span 550 miles from New Mexico to Arizona.