Top official during massive New Mexico blaze gets new post

KRWG | By AP
Published July 9, 2022 at 8:51 AM MDT
A thinned and treated forest in the Sangre de Cristo mountains, near the Santa Fe watershed. To effectively protect against wildfire threats, the Forest Service needs to burn tree litter and other detritus that remain on the forest floor.
A thinned and treated forest in the Sangre de Cristo mountains, near the Santa Fe watershed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The supervisor who was in charge of the Santa Fe National Forest when the federal government sparked what became the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history has been temporarily assigned to a post in Washington, D.C. Her replacement was named Friday, but some have questioned the timing as the ongoing cost of fighting the fire totals about $275 million. Forest officials said the assignment was in the works before the wildfire began. The blaze is the result of two planned burns that were meant to clear out overgrown and dead vegetation to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire. A recent review highlighted multiple missteps by Forest Service employees in planning for the prescribed fires.

