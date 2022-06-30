FEMA releases update to its mobile app

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is releasing the largest update

to its mobile application in a decade, the agency announced today. FEMA

is releasing the app at the beginning of a hurricane season that experts

predict will be above average, and a wildfire season that is already

devastating, for example in New Mexico. The update makes the app more

like social media and includes options for users to personalize the

information they get when disasters hit. It also makes makes the app

more user friendly to people with disabilities.