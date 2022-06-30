FEMA releases update to its mobile app
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is releasing the largest update
to its mobile application in a decade, the agency announced today. FEMA
is releasing the app at the beginning of a hurricane season that experts
predict will be above average, and a wildfire season that is already
devastating, for example in New Mexico. The update makes the app more
like social media and includes options for users to personalize the
information they get when disasters hit. It also makes makes the app
more user friendly to people with disabilities.