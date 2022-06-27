© 2022 KRWG
US makes more wildfire recovery aid available for New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published June 27, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is authorizing an increase in federal funding for debris removal and other emergency measures being taken as a result of the historic start to the wildfire season in New Mexico. The additional assistance comes through an amended disaster declaration signed by the president Monday. The wildfire still smoldering in northern New Mexico grew to become the largest burning in the U.S. after it was sparked in April by two planned government burns meant to reduce wildfire danger. Now, officials are warning of post-fire flooding from burn scars in New Mexico and neighboring Arizona amid the strong start to the Southwest's summer rainy season.

AP
