Albuquerque mayor: Pandemic erased much of progress vs crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says much of the progress made against crime was erased by the COVID-19 pandemic, but believes the city’s police department has made improvements. In his first State of the City address of his second term, Keller also announced Saturday that the Albuquerque Police Department is seeking release from at least some of the federal oversight it has been under since 2015. He says police are aiming to show compliance with about a quarter of the terms inside its U.S. Department of Justice settlement agreement. Keller didn’t announce any new solutions for homelessness, but says the city is revisiting its approach to encampments.