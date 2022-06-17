Otero County Commissioner Griffin avoids prison in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official who was a central figure in a New Mexico county’s refusal to certify recent election results based on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has avoided more jail time for joining the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Couy Griffin was sentenced Friday to 14 days behind bars, which he has already served. The founder of the political group Cowboys for Trump, who is a member of the Otero county commission, entered a restricted area outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but didn’t go into the building itself.

