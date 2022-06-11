President Biden ramps up federal assistance to New Mexico as state deals with fires
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is escalating federal
assistance for New Mexico as it faces its largest wildfire in recorded
state history. The fire began with prescribed burns that were set by the
U.S. Forest Service to clear out combustible underbrush. But the burns
spread out of control, destroying hundreds of homes across 500 square
miles since early April. Biden visited an emergency operations center in
Santa Fe on Saturday and met with local, state and federal officials.
He was returning to Washington from Los Angeles, where he had attended
the Summit of the Americas.