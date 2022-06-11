President Biden ramps up federal assistance to New Mexico as state deals with fires

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he is escalating federal

assistance for New Mexico as it faces its largest wildfire in recorded

state history. The fire began with prescribed burns that were set by the

U.S. Forest Service to clear out combustible underbrush. But the burns

spread out of control, destroying hundreds of homes across 500 square

miles since early April. Biden visited an emergency operations center in

Santa Fe on Saturday and met with local, state and federal officials.

He was returning to Washington from Los Angeles, where he had attended

the Summit of the Americas.