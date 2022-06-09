More High Temperatures in Store for the Southwest
Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern U.S. over the
next several days. Cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs in
California are expected to top 110 degrees. Heat is part of the normal
routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that
doesn't mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more
deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including
hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Officials are advising people
to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they
must be outside.