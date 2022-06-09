More High Temperatures in Store for the Southwest

Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern U.S. over the

next several days. Cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs in

California are expected to top 110 degrees. Heat is part of the normal

routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that

doesn't mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more

deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including

hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Officials are advising people

to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they

must be outside.