Black Fire Now State's 2nd Largest in History

There is a Community Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. in Kingston to address the latest conditions and concerns as the Black Fire has grown to the state's second largest in history. It has now burned 298,440 acres and is 44% contained.

The community meeting tonight is at 6 p.m. at the Black Range Lodge in Kingston, NM. To learn about the current evacuation status for the Black Fire, please access the real-time, interactive evacuation map or contact your local jurisdiction’s emergency management agencies.

The current weather pattern is increasing humidity levels, but lightning strikes and gusty winds are a concern. Yesterday, firefighters were pulled off the fire line for a while to take shelter from the lightning. They also responded to two new fires located near Emery Pass that were started by lightning strikes.

Firefighter resources continue to arrive, including a helicopter rappelling firefighter crew who will access Mineral Creek to assess isolated heat sources and work on fire suppression. Firefighters continue to monitor and patrol the fire along the existing containment lines. Structure assessments have been completed in Ladder Ranch and chipping operations continue along Highway 152. Aluminum wrap has been placed on a communication tower near Emory Pass for protection. Aircraft will be used as weather conditions allow.

Fire Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The public can obtain current state and federal fire restriction information across

New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or at NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions:

https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/

Image 1: Black Fire Daily Map 06/09/22. Full resolution pdf available on InciWeb: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.../2022_06_09-10.35.42.844-CDT.pdf

Image 2: Black Fire Evacuation Map 06/08/22. Full resolution pdf available on InciWeb: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/.../2022_06_09-10.36.29.057-CDT.pdf

Full update and additional resources are available on IciWeb:

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/8103/69001/

