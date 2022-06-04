© 2022 KRWG
Water drop on fire crew prompts investigation

KRWG | By AP
Published June 4, 2022 at 1:05 PM MDT
New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday.
New Mexico National Guard via AP
New Mexico National Guard Aviation soldiers execute water drops as part of firefighting efforts, dropping thousands of gallons of water on the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire in northern New Mexico on Sunday.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say three firefighters battling the largest blaze burning in the U.S. were injured — one of them seriously — when a helicopter dropped part of a load of water on them. It happened last weekend in northern New Mexico's Pecos Wilderness. One member of the hotshot crew underwent several surgeries at an Albuquerque hospital to repair skull fractures and a broken kneecap. The Bureau of Land Management confirmed Friday that an investigation was ongoing. The blaze was the result of two government planned burns aimed at clearing the forest of overgrown and dead vegetation.

AP
