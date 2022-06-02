© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Steam railroad to postpone season opening due to fire threat

KRWG | By AP
Published June 2, 2022 at 1:26 PM MDT
Cumbres Toltec Railroad train.jpg

The commission that oversees a historic steam railroad in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado has voted to delay opening its operating season by nearly three weeks because of the extreme wildfire threats in the region. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad operates passenger trains on 64-miles of narrow-gauge tracks between Chama, New Mexico, and Antonito, Colorado. The two states own the railroad, which provides an economic boost to a five-county region. The commission voted during an emergency meeting Wednesday to delay the opening from June 11 to July 1. Thousands of firefighters are currently fighting major wildfires in New Mexico, including the largest in the state’s recorded history.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP