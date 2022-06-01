Public Meeting on Black Fire Wednesday

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the Black fire Tuesday at 6 a.m. and plans to hold a community meeting Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Sapillo Volunteer Fire Station, 860 HWY 35 North, Mimbres, NM.

Interactive Evacuation Map: A real-time, interactive evacuation map is now available. The map provides current information on evacuation status for the Black Fire. For individual inquiries, please contact your local jurisdiction’s emergency management agencies.

Despite the significant wind yesterday, there was minimal fire growth. Firefighters were successful in holding the northern flank and will continue to patrol and secure the area by removing burning material near control lines. Strong downslope east winds continue to push the fire to the south and east. Fire managers are identifying opportunities for constructing control lines on the southern flank to slow the fires growth south towards McKnight Mountain. Higher overnight relative humidity is expected which will limit fire activity. Crews will continue to construct direct and indirect control lines, using hand and aerial ignitions as needed to strengthen existing fire lines along the fire’s edge.

Weather: Lighter winds are expected with gusts from 20 – 25 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures will be warmer, climbing into the mid-80s, with relative humidity in the single digits. Continued hot and dry weather will contribute to active fire behavior throughout the day and well into the night.

Closures: Highway 59 is closed from Mud Hole to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Road 150 is also closed at the North Star Helispot. I-25 and other state highways remain open. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the Black Fire restricts non-fire aircraft. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area can ground firefighting aircraft, hinder firefighting efforts, and can also result in criminal charges for the offender.

Fire Restrictions:

The Gila National Forest in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts- notices/?aid=73002

NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/

More Information: