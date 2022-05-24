Officials: Black Fire in Gila Over 154,900 acres

The Black Fire in the Gila National Forest was reported on Tuesday to be at over 154,900 acres and 31 miles Northwest of Truth or Consequences. The fire was reported to be 11 percent contained.

Evacuations: In coordination with Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties, the following areas are under evacuation status as of 3 pm on Sunday, May 22.

GO – Area 1: New: Starting from Taylor Peak northeast to Kline Mountain, then east to Turkey Creek, following the Bear Creek Road southeast tying back into the north end of

Area 3. The Area 1 portion, including Taylor Ranch and Alexander Peak,

remains in GO. The line extends north along the Titanic Road, then east

approximately eight miles before heading southeast, tying back into Area 2. The rest of Area 2 remains in Go. The rest of Area 1 remains in Set, and encompasses parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.

GO – Area 6: No Change: Area 6 east of Forest Road 150 is now in Go. The area west of Forest Road 150 remains in set. This area is in Grant County.

GO – Area 4: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.

GO – Area 5: No Change: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead.

GO – Area 7: Change: Area 7 east of Forest Road 150, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

SET – Area 7: Change: Area 7 west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.

SET – Area 3: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.

SET – Area 8: New: Area beginning at the south end of Area 7, four miles south, then east approximately 27 miles. The area now includes Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.

The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties use the Ready, Set, Go evacuation program. For more information visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/.