Relief Payments On Way to New Mexico Residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of

direct payments to the state's adult residents to offset higher consumer

costs brought on by inflation. Individual taxpayers who receive direct

deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 as early as Thursday and

couples are set to get $500. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will

arrive in the mail in coming weeks. The payments are among $1.1 billion

in tax relief and payouts authorized by state lawmakers. High fuel

prices are hurting household finances as New Mexico's state government

benefits financially from record-setting oil production in the Permian

Basin.