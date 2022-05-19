Relief Payments On Way to New Mexico Residents
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is delivering the first in a series of
direct payments to the state's adult residents to offset higher consumer
costs brought on by inflation. Individual taxpayers who receive direct
deposit rebates are scheduled to receive $250 as early as Thursday and
couples are set to get $500. Checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will
arrive in the mail in coming weeks. The payments are among $1.1 billion
in tax relief and payouts authorized by state lawmakers. High fuel
prices are hurting household finances as New Mexico's state government
benefits financially from record-setting oil production in the Permian
Basin.