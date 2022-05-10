Early voting begins for June primary

LAS CRUCES, NM – The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office issued the following news release as early voting gets under way for the June primary election:

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office is preparing for the 2022 Primary Election with a new secured container for absentee return at New Mexico State University and expanded same day voter registration through Election Day.

Early Voting runs from May 10 through June 3 at the Doña Ana County Government Center Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Only voters registered with a major party will be able to vote in that party’s primary. During the General Election, when all parties are running against each other, any voter can select any candidate they choose regardless of party affiliation.

“As always, your County Clerk’s Office has been working hard to prepare for the start of voting next week,” said Clerk Amanda López Askin. “We have an amazing team and are looking forward to a great election. Participating in the Primary Election is so important for eligible voters because its results decide who will be on the General Election ballot in November, so we hope to see a lot of voters turn out.”

Early Voting at the Government Center will also be open on Saturday, June 4 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm and will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on May 30.

Eligible voters are still able to register or update their registration in-person at all our early voting locations immediately prior to voting, and a list of those locations can be found by visiting dacelections.com. Same day registration requires additional identification per state law: a New Mexico driver’s license or New Mexico identification card issued through the Motor Vehicle Division of the Taxation and Revenue Department; or any document that contains an address in the county together with a photo identification card; or a current valid student photo identification card from a post-secondary educational institution in New Mexico accompanied by a current student fee statement that contains the student’s address in the county.

Voters who are registered with a major party after May 10 cannot switch to another major party by updating their registration at a polling location.

Alternate Early Voting Locations will be available starting May 21 through June 4, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Anthony City Hall – 820 Highway 478, Anthony, NM

Delores C. Wright Education Center – 400 E. Lisa Dr., Chaparral, NM

Hatch High School – 170 E. Herrera Rd., Hatch, NM

Sunland Park Doña Ana Community College – 3365 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM

Sonoma Elementary School – 4201 Northrise Dr., Las Cruces, NM

NMSU Corbett Center – 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces, N

Las Cruces City Hall – 700 N. Main, Las Cruces, NM

Mesilla Town Hall – 2231 Avenida de Mesilla, Mesilla, NM

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have approved applications beginning on May 10. Absentee applications are available by request and online at NMVote.org through June 2.

The deadline to return absentee ballots is Election Day, June 7, at 7:00 p.m. Voters who wish to vote via absentee ballot can return their absentee ballots through postal mail, at any polling location, at any secured container, or at the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office. A ballot may also be returned by a voter’s caregiver or immediate family member, and voters can track the status of their absentee ballot online at NMVote.org.

There are nine secured containers throughout the county, with a new location on New Mexico State University’s campus near Corbett Center. These containers are monitored 24/7 by video surveillance and visited by Clerk’s Office staff at least at least once per day as soon as absentee ballots begin going out to voters.

For more information regarding elections in Doña Ana County, please visit www.dacelections.com.