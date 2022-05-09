© 2022 KRWG
Appeals court sides with Carlsbad police in YouTuber lawsuit

KRWG | By AP
Published May 9, 2022 at 1:51 PM MDT
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a YouTuber’s claims that a Carlsbad police officer falsely arrested him and violated his civil rights. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a lower court ruling dismissing a lawsuit brought by Albert Bustillos against the city of Carlsbad. In October 2019, Bustillos was filming Carlsbad police officers handcuffing a woman experiencing an “altered mental status” for his YouTube channel. An officer ordered Bustillos to leave because his presence was agitating the woman, according to court documents. He was handcuffed when he refused to leave or show his I.D. The appellate court ruled the officer had probable cause to arrest Bustillos.

