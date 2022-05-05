© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico seeks opportunity in Texas border disruptions

KRWG | By AP
Published May 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM MDT
Santa Teresa, New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is highlighting its support for proposals to route an international rail line through its Santa Teresa port of entry, capitalizing on Mexico’s unease with disruptions along the Texas portion of the U.S. border. Mexico had considered a route through Texas, but in recent days officials have said they can no longer rely on that state. Gov. Greg Abbott in April required all commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections, tying up traffic. The administration of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that it will send a delegation to Mexico City to explore opportunities at the San Jeronimo-Santa Teresa crossing.

