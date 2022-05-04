Strong Winds in New Mexico May Push Fire Closer to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the small northeastern New Mexico
town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant
plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of
square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction.
Officials on Wednesday said winds could push the fire toward Las Vegas.
New Mexico’s Democratic governor on Tuesday she's seeking a federal
disaster declaration for the largest blaze burning in the U.S. Gov.
Michelle Lujan Grisham said 15,500 homes are evacuated while the blaze
burns near towns dotting mountainsides, towering ponderosa pine forests
and meadows. She said the number of homes destroyed likely will
increase.