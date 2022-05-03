© 2022 KRWG
Wildfire in northeastern New Mexico expected to keep growing

KRWG | By AP
Published May 3, 2022 at 8:14 AM MDT
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A wildfire near a small northeastern New Mexico community is expected to keep growing, but authorities were encouraged by a forecast for Tuesday of improving humidity and shifting winds. The blaze near Las Vegas, New Mexico, has charred 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) and prompted some Las Vegas residents to leave, though no evacuations were ordered within the city. The blaze is expected to keep growing, putting it on track to possibly be one of the largest in the state’s recorded history. Its growth on Sunday led to evacuations in Mora and other small communities. Crews got a break Monday as winds diminished and helicopters were able to make water drops.

