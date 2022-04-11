© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Strong Winds Fuel Wildfires in New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published April 11, 2022 at 8:11 PM MDT
FIRE.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Strong spring winds are fueling wildfires burning around New Mexico.

The latest was sparked Monday afternoon along the Rio Grande in central New Mexico. Authorities called for evacuations in the area, and a shelter was set up at a community center in Belen.

An unknown number of structures have been reported as lost, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they were homes, barns or other outbuildings. Weather forecasters have warned of high fire danger around
the state due to gusty winds, dry conditions and low humidity levels.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP