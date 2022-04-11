Strong Winds Fuel Wildfires in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Strong spring winds are fueling wildfires burning around New Mexico.

The latest was sparked Monday afternoon along the Rio Grande in central New Mexico. Authorities called for evacuations in the area, and a shelter was set up at a community center in Belen.

An unknown number of structures have been reported as lost, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they were homes, barns or other outbuildings. Weather forecasters have warned of high fire danger around

the state due to gusty winds, dry conditions and low humidity levels.