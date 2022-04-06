© 2022 KRWG
Ex-Trump officials urge Texas to declare border 'invasion'

KRWG | By AP
Published April 6, 2022 at 7:34 AM MDT
A Border Patrol vehicle is parked near the existing border wall south of Donna, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Trump administration officials are pressing Republican border governors to declare an “invasion” along the U.S.-Mexico border. It comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll announce “unprecedented actions” on Wednesday to deter migrants coming to Texas. Abbott has already sent thousands of state troopers and National Guard members to the border over the past year. He now says he'll go even further after the Biden administration last week announced it will end the use of a public health law that has limited asylum to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Border Patrol officials say they are planning for as many as 18,000 arrivals daily once the health policy, known as the Title 42 authority, expires in May.

