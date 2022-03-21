© 2022 KRWG
Regional

Police identify man accused of stabbing on Albuquerque train

KRWG | By AP
Published March 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM MDT
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man suspected of stabbing a passenger and a security guard on a commuter rail train in Albuquerque and also injuring another passenger. City police say the two people stabbed were taken to a hospital and one was listed in critical condition. Police say 33-year-old Luis Sanchez was arrested in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident on a Rail Runner train and he’s facing several charges. Rail Runner officials say the suspect got into an argument with another male passenger as the train traveled between stations. As security attempted to escort him off, police say Sanchez allegedly stabbed a security guard and a woman and slashed another woman on one of her shoulders.

Regional
AP
