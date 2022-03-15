Crowd clashes with San Antonio police after fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police clashed with a crowd that gathered after three police officers fatally shot a man they said pulled out a gun while they tried to arrest him. Police Chief William McManus says the shooting happened Monday afternoon when officers tried to arrest the man on two felony warrants. The police chief says the officers opened fire when the man pulled a gun from his waistband. Family members identified the man who died as Kevin Johnson. They say Johnson was shot nine times in the back, but police haven't confirmed that. The three officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty.