New Mexico Regulators Discuss More Oil and Gas Rules
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico regulators are considering whether
to adopt another set of rules proposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s
administration to crack down on pollution across the oil and natural gas
sector. The proposal that the state Environmental Improvement Board
started discussing Thursday is the second part of the Democratic
governor's plan for curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Rules already have
been adopted to limit venting and flaring as a way to reduce methane
pollution. This effort focuses on oilfield equipment that emits
smog-causing pollution. Consideration of the rules comes amid
instability in the global energy market and the renewed debate over
domestic production.