Regional

New Mexico Regulators Discuss More Oil and Gas Rules

KRWG | By AP
Published March 10, 2022 at 8:06 PM MST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico regulators are considering whether

to adopt another set of rules proposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s

administration to crack down on pollution across the oil and natural gas

sector. The proposal that the state Environmental Improvement Board

started discussing Thursday is the second part of the Democratic

governor's plan for curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Rules already have

been adopted to limit venting and flaring as a way to reduce methane

pollution. This effort focuses on oilfield equipment that emits

smog-causing pollution. Consideration of the rules comes amid

instability in the global energy market and the renewed debate over

domestic production.

