Retired Firefighter was other Driver Killed in Crash During Pursuit

KRWG | By AP
Published March 4, 2022 at 12:11 AM MST
fatal.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a retired New Mexico firefighter was the other person killed along with a Santa Fe police officer in fatal car crashes during a pursuit of a carjacked vehicle. A New Mexico

State Police statement said Las Vegas resident Frank Lovato, a 62-year-old retired firefighter for the northern New Mexico city, died Wednesday at the scene on Interstate 25 in the Santa Fe area.

The statement said Lovato was not involved with the pursuit. The other person killed in the crashes was previously identified as Robert Duran, a 43-year-od Santa Fe Police Department senior officer. The suspect fled after the crash and remained at large Thursday.

