© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

NM Health Officials Report 407 New COVID-19 cases and 17 Deaths Related to Virus

KRWG | By NMDOH
Published March 4, 2022 at 12:30 AM MST
corona_covid.jpg
CDC
/

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 407 additional COVID-19 cases.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 94 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 9 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 13 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 12 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 11 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 23 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 61 new cases in San Juan County
  • 11 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 22 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 11 new cases in Valencia County
  • 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported seventeen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Thirteen recent deaths:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the .
  • A second female in her 80s from San Juan County.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Four* deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,956.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Mar. 3 are:

  • 87401 - 17
  • 87114 - 15
  • 87109 - 11
  • 87111 - 11
  • 87701 - 11
  • 87124 - 10
  • 88061 - 10
  • 87317 - 9
  • 87544 - 9
  • 87031 - 8

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 512,938 COVID-19 cases:

  • Bernalillo County: 145,083
  • Catron County: 407
  • Chaves County: 21,271
  • Cibola County: 6,831
  • Colfax County: 2,394
  • Curry County: 12,485
  • De Baca County: 567
  • Doña Ana County: 62,300
  • Eddy County: 16,949
  • Grant County: 6,544
  • Guadalupe County: 1,094
  • Harding County: 78
  • Hidalgo County: 1,075
  • Lea County: 19,119
  • Lincoln County: 5,148
  • Los Alamos County: 2,669
  • Luna County: 6,664
  • McKinley County: 25,521
  • Mora County: 751
  • Otero County: 13,239
  • Quay County: 1,973
  • Rio Arriba County: 9,657
  • Roosevelt County: 4,962
  • Sandoval County: 33,019
  • San Juan County: 40,277
  • San Miguel County: 5,692
  • Santa Fe County: 27,762
  • Sierra County: 2,015
  • Socorro County: 3,773
  • Taos County: 5,251
  • Torrance County: 2,647
  • Union County: 775
  • Valencia County: 18,326

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of

COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 550
  • Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614
  • Otero County Processing Center: 929
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 428

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 487
  • Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 341
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 933
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 589
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275
  • Roswell Correctional Center: 369
  • Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313
  • Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 225 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for
COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for

COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. As of today, there are 469,859 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and can be accessed here: COVID-19 LTC Resources | NM Aging & Long-Term Services (state.nm.us)

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle
pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately

(1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of
    breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their
    infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers andothers affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Regional
NMDOH
See stories by NMDOH
Related Content
Load More