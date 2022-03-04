NM Health Officials Report 407 New COVID-19 cases and 17 Deaths Related to Virus

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 407 additional COVID-19 cases.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:



94 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

9 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

12 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

12 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

11 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

23 new cases in Sandoval County

61 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in San Miguel County

22 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

11 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported seventeen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Thirteen recent deaths:



A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the .

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Four* deaths > 30 days:

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,956.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Mar. 3 are:



87401 - 17

87114 - 15

87109 - 11

87111 - 11

87701 - 11

87124 - 10

88061 - 10

87317 - 9

87544 - 9

87031 - 8

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 512,938 COVID-19 cases:



Bernalillo County: 145,083

Catron County: 407

Chaves County: 21,271

Cibola County: 6,831

Colfax County: 2,394

Curry County: 12,485

De Baca County: 567

Doña Ana County: 62,300

Eddy County: 16,949

Grant County: 6,544

Guadalupe County: 1,094

Harding County: 78

Hidalgo County: 1,075

Lea County: 19,119

Lincoln County: 5,148

Los Alamos County: 2,669

Luna County: 6,664

McKinley County: 25,521

Mora County: 751

Otero County: 13,239

Quay County: 1,973

Rio Arriba County: 9,657

Roosevelt County: 4,962

Sandoval County: 33,019

San Juan County: 40,277

San Miguel County: 5,692

Santa Fe County: 27,762

Sierra County: 2,015

Socorro County: 3,773

Taos County: 5,251

Torrance County: 2,647

Union County: 775

Valencia County: 18,326

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of

COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 550

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614

Otero County Processing Center: 929

Torrance County Detention Facility: 428

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:



Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 487

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 341

Lea County Correctional Facility: 933

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 589

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275

Roswell Correctional Center: 369

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 225 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for

COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for

COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. As of today, there are 469,859 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and can be accessed here: COVID-19 LTC Resources | NM Aging & Long-Term Services (state.nm.us)

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle

pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately

(1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of

breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;



Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers andothers affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.