NM Health Officials Report 407 New COVID-19 cases and 17 Deaths Related to Virus
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 407 additional COVID-19 cases.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 94 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 9 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 30 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 9 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 12 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 12 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 30 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 11 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 23 new cases in Sandoval County
- 61 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases in San Miguel County
- 22 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 11 new cases in Valencia County
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
The Department of Health on Thursday reported seventeen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Thirteen recent deaths:
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the .
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
Four* deaths > 30 days:
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,956.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Mar. 3 are:
- 87401 - 17
- 87114 - 15
- 87109 - 11
- 87111 - 11
- 87701 - 11
- 87124 - 10
- 88061 - 10
- 87317 - 9
- 87544 - 9
- 87031 - 8
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 512,938 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 145,083
- Catron County: 407
- Chaves County: 21,271
- Cibola County: 6,831
- Colfax County: 2,394
- Curry County: 12,485
- De Baca County: 567
- Doña Ana County: 62,300
- Eddy County: 16,949
- Grant County: 6,544
- Guadalupe County: 1,094
- Harding County: 78
- Hidalgo County: 1,075
- Lea County: 19,119
- Lincoln County: 5,148
- Los Alamos County: 2,669
- Luna County: 6,664
- McKinley County: 25,521
- Mora County: 751
- Otero County: 13,239
- Quay County: 1,973
- Rio Arriba County: 9,657
- Roosevelt County: 4,962
- Sandoval County: 33,019
- San Juan County: 40,277
- San Miguel County: 5,692
- Santa Fe County: 27,762
- Sierra County: 2,015
- Socorro County: 3,773
- Taos County: 5,251
- Torrance County: 2,647
- Union County: 775
- Valencia County: 18,326
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of
COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 550
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614
- Otero County Processing Center: 929
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 428
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 487
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 341
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 933
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
- Otero County Prison Facility: 589
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275
- Roswell Correctional Center: 369
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113
As of today, there are 225 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for
COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for
COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. As of today, there are 469,859 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and can be accessed here: COVID-19 LTC Resources | NM Aging & Long-Term Services (state.nm.us)
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle
pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately
(1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of
breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their
infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers andothers affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.