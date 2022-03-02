New Mexico COVID-19 update: 692* new cases, 6 more deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 692 additional COVID-19 cases and Six additional COVID-19 deaths. The 7-Day positivity rate 7.3%.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 223 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 27 new cases in Chaves County
- 11 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 15 new cases in Curry County
- 65 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Harding County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 11 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 29 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 22 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 66 new cases in Sandoval County
- 45 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 46 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 17 new cases in Valencia County
- 10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
*Over the weekend there was a disruption of the electronic data feed to databases. Some cases reported today are part of the weekend total.
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Six recent deaths:
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,925.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Mar. 1 are:
- 87114 – 33
- 87120 – 22
- 87121 – 21
- 87124 – 21
- 87144 – 21
- 87112 – 20
- 88001 – 20
- 88310 – 20
- 87109 – 18
- 87401 – 16
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 512,120 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 144,904
- Catron County: 405
- Chaves County: 21,260
- Cibola County: 6,824
- Colfax County: 2,383
- Curry County: 12,477
- De Baca County: 566
- Doña Ana County: 62,245
- Eddy County: 16,938
- Grant County: 6,520
- Guadalupe County: 1,092
- Harding County: 77
- Hidalgo County: 1,072
- Lea County: 19,073
- Lincoln County: 5,139
- Los Alamos County: 2,652
- Luna County: 6,658
- McKinley County: 25,455
- Mora County: 747
- Otero County: 13,207
- Quay County: 1,972
- Rio Arriba County: 9,640
- Roosevelt County: 4,953
- Sandoval County: 32,964
- San Juan County: 40,183
- San Miguel County: 5,665
- Santa Fe County: 27,698
- Sierra County: 2,011
- Socorro County: 3,769
- Taos County: 5,246
- Torrance County: 2,651
- Union County: 774
- Valencia County: 18,301
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 549
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614
- Otero County Processing Center: 928
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 423
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 486
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 328
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 933
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
- Otero County Prison Facility: 589
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275
- Roswell Correctional Center: 369
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113
As of today, there are 252 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 466,377 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and can be accessed here: COVID-19 LTC Resources | NM Aging & Long-Term Services (state.nm.us)
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.