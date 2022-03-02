New Mexico COVID-19 update: 692* new cases, 6 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 692 additional COVID-19 cases and Six additional COVID-19 deaths. The 7-Day positivity rate 7.3%.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

223 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

27 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

15 new cases in Curry County

65 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

5 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

29 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

22 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

66 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

46 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

17 new cases in Valencia County

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

*Over the weekend there was a disruption of the electronic data feed to databases. Some cases reported today are part of the weekend total.

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Six recent deaths:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,925.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Mar. 1 are:

87114 – 33

87120 – 22

87121 – 21

87124 – 21

87144 – 21

87112 – 20

88001 – 20

88310 – 20

87109 – 18

87401 – 16

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 512,120 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 144,904

Catron County: 405

Chaves County: 21,260

Cibola County: 6,824

Colfax County: 2,383

Curry County: 12,477

De Baca County: 566

Doña Ana County: 62,245

Eddy County: 16,938

Grant County: 6,520

Guadalupe County: 1,092

Harding County: 77

Hidalgo County: 1,072

Lea County: 19,073

Lincoln County: 5,139

Los Alamos County: 2,652

Luna County: 6,658

McKinley County: 25,455

Mora County: 747

Otero County: 13,207

Quay County: 1,972

Rio Arriba County: 9,640

Roosevelt County: 4,953

Sandoval County: 32,964

San Juan County: 40,183

San Miguel County: 5,665

Santa Fe County: 27,698

Sierra County: 2,011

Socorro County: 3,769

Taos County: 5,246

Torrance County: 2,651

Union County: 774

Valencia County: 18,301

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 549

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614

Otero County Processing Center: 928

Torrance County Detention Facility: 423

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 486

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 328

Lea County Correctional Facility: 933

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 589

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275

Roswell Correctional Center: 369

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 252 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 466,377 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department and can be accessed here: COVID-19 LTC Resources | NM Aging & Long-Term Services (state.nm.us)

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.