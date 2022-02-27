Officials in Alamogordo Look at Turning Historic School into Community Center

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Elected officials in Alamogordo have reopened a discussion about rehabilitating and transforming the historic Dudley School into a community center.

The school is one of the oldest structures in the

southern New Mexico city.

City commissioners heard a presentation about the $557,000 project during a recent meeting.

The project had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Lewandowski of the Tularosa Basin Historical Society said his group wants to save and restore the building because of its role in Alamogordo's history.

Built in 1914, the four-room schoolhouse served Hispanic students during the first half of the 20th century.

