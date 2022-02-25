© 2022 KRWG
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 628 new cases, 22 more deaths

KRWG | By NMDOH
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 628 additional COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 165 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 9 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 8 new cases in Curry County
  • 90 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 8 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Grant County
  • 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Harding County
  • 4 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 16 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 12 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 11 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 54 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 62 new cases in San Juan County
  • 21 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 5 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 21 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported twenty-two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Sixteen recent deaths:

  • A male <20 from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County.
  • A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Curry County.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Six* deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,873.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Feb. 24 are:

  • 87401 – 30
  • 87124 – 25
  • 87121 – 24
  • 87114 – 20
  • 87120 – 16
  • 88005 – 16
  • 87144 – 14
  • 87505 – 14
  • 87002 – 12
  • 87111 – 12

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 510,330 COVID-19 cases:

  • Bernalillo County: 144,286
  • Catron County: 401
  • Chaves County: 21,213
  • Cibola County: 6,794
  • Colfax County: 2,371
  • Curry County: 12,446
  • De Baca County: 566
  • Doña Ana County: 62,101
  • Eddy County: 16,911
  • Grant County: 6,489
  • Guadalupe County: 1,086
  • Harding County: 75
  • Hidalgo County: 1,065
  • Lea County: 19,057
  • Lincoln County: 5,128
  • Los Alamos County: 2,626
  • Luna County: 6,635
  • McKinley County: 25,362
  • Mora County: 742
  • Otero County: 13,156
  • Quay County: 1,968
  • Rio Arriba County: 9,612
  • Roosevelt County: 4,940
  • Sandoval County: 32,818
  • San Juan County: 40,037
  • San Miguel County: 5,645
  • Santa Fe County: 27,573
  • Sierra County: 2,006
  • Socorro County: 3,756
  • Taos County: 5,229
  • Torrance County: 2,651
  • Union County: 768
  • Valencia County: 18,246

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 539
  • Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614
  • Otero County Processing Center: 917
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 417

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 486
  • Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 328
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 933
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 589
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275
  • Roswell Correctional Center: 368
  • Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313
  • Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 339 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 444,230 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD). For further information, please contact ALTSD directly: altsd.pio@state.nm.us.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

