New Mexico COVID-19 update: 628 new cases, 22 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 628 additional COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

165 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

90 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

16 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

54 new cases in Sandoval County

62 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

41 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported twenty-two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Sixteen recent deaths:

A male <20 from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County.

A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Curry County.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Six* deaths > 30 days:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,873.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Feb. 24 are:

87401 – 30

87124 – 25

87121 – 24

87114 – 20

87120 – 16

88005 – 16

87144 – 14

87505 – 14

87002 – 12

87111 – 12

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 510,330 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 144,286

Catron County: 401

Chaves County: 21,213

Cibola County: 6,794

Colfax County: 2,371

Curry County: 12,446

De Baca County: 566

Doña Ana County: 62,101

Eddy County: 16,911

Grant County: 6,489

Guadalupe County: 1,086

Harding County: 75

Hidalgo County: 1,065

Lea County: 19,057

Lincoln County: 5,128

Los Alamos County: 2,626

Luna County: 6,635

McKinley County: 25,362

Mora County: 742

Otero County: 13,156

Quay County: 1,968

Rio Arriba County: 9,612

Roosevelt County: 4,940

Sandoval County: 32,818

San Juan County: 40,037

San Miguel County: 5,645

Santa Fe County: 27,573

Sierra County: 2,006

Socorro County: 3,756

Taos County: 5,229

Torrance County: 2,651

Union County: 768

Valencia County: 18,246

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 539

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614

Otero County Processing Center: 917

Torrance County Detention Facility: 417

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 486

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 328

Lea County Correctional Facility: 933

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 589

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275

Roswell Correctional Center: 368

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 339 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 444,230 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD). For further information, please contact ALTSD directly: altsd.pio@state.nm.us.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.