New Mexico COVID-19 update: 628 new cases, 22 more deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 628 additional COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 165 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 90 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 16 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 30 new cases in McKinley County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 54 new cases in Sandoval County
- 62 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 21 new cases in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Thursday reported twenty-two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Sixteen recent deaths:
- A male <20 from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Curry County.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Six* deaths > 30 days:
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,873.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Feb. 24 are:
- 87401 – 30
- 87124 – 25
- 87121 – 24
- 87114 – 20
- 87120 – 16
- 88005 – 16
- 87144 – 14
- 87505 – 14
- 87002 – 12
- 87111 – 12
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 510,330 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 144,286
- Catron County: 401
- Chaves County: 21,213
- Cibola County: 6,794
- Colfax County: 2,371
- Curry County: 12,446
- De Baca County: 566
- Doña Ana County: 62,101
- Eddy County: 16,911
- Grant County: 6,489
- Guadalupe County: 1,086
- Harding County: 75
- Hidalgo County: 1,065
- Lea County: 19,057
- Lincoln County: 5,128
- Los Alamos County: 2,626
- Luna County: 6,635
- McKinley County: 25,362
- Mora County: 742
- Otero County: 13,156
- Quay County: 1,968
- Rio Arriba County: 9,612
- Roosevelt County: 4,940
- Sandoval County: 32,818
- San Juan County: 40,037
- San Miguel County: 5,645
- Santa Fe County: 27,573
- Sierra County: 2,006
- Socorro County: 3,756
- Taos County: 5,229
- Torrance County: 2,651
- Union County: 768
- Valencia County: 18,246
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 539
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 614
- Otero County Processing Center: 917
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 417
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 486
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 328
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 933
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
- Otero County Prison Facility: 589
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 275
- Roswell Correctional Center: 368
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 313
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113
As of today, there are 339 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 444,230 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health will no longer include data from the Long-Term Care Facilities, effective immediately. This data continues to be tracked by the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD). For further information, please contact ALTSD directly: altsd.pio@state.nm.us.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.