© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Las Cruces cancels results of bidding for pandemic aid funds

KRWG
Published February 22, 2022 at 8:46 AM MST
City Council 2022
City of Las Cruces
/
City Council 2022 Group

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — City officials in Las Cruces have canceled results of a process that solicited bids from organizations seeking federal pandemic aid, after an audit found procurement code violations and inconsistent project eligibility practices. The Las Cruces Sun News reports that a Feb. 17 email to bidders said the selection process had been canceled in the “best interest of the city.” But the City Council still can act Tuesday to approve funding to nine recommended projects chosen from among 21 bidders. A city Internal Audit Office report in January found multiple procurement violations and little documentation from panel members since bidding began in September.

Regional
Related Content
  • Regional
    Local news and weather for Las Cruces, El Paso, Alamogordo, Silver City, Ruidoso, Anthony, Cloudcroft, Deming, Truth or Consequences, Elephant Butte, and all of Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas.
Load More