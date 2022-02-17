New Mexico social studies rule adds personal finance to K-12

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public Education Department has issued a final rule structuring the K-12 social studies curriculum. The new rule announced Wednesday will overhaul standards for history, economics and civics classes in New Mexico’s public schools in two years. The changes follow a 17-month process in which state officials considered drafts written by school teachers and public comments. The revised, final standards preserve terms like “privilege or systemic inequity” that white and Hispanic opponents decried as racist. Supporters of the new standards say they better represent New Mexico’s diversity and will be more engaging to more students.