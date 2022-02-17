© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico social studies rule adds personal finance to K-12

KRWG | By AP
Published February 17, 2022 at 8:46 AM MST
Education2.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public Education Department has issued a final rule structuring the K-12 social studies curriculum. The new rule announced Wednesday will overhaul standards for history, economics and civics classes in New Mexico’s public schools in two years. The changes follow a 17-month process in which state officials considered drafts written by school teachers and public comments. The revised, final standards preserve terms like “privilege or systemic inequity” that white and Hispanic opponents decried as racist. Supporters of the new standards say they better represent New Mexico’s diversity and will be more engaging to more students.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP
Related Content
  • NM-Legislature.jpg
    New Mexico Legislature
    KRWG Public Media coverage of the New Mexico legislature. Major partners include the Associated Press and the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative.
Load More