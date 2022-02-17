New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lifts indoor mask mandate

SANTA FE, N.M. — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday

declared that the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces has

been lifted. She made the surprise announcement at a news conference

that followed the end of the 30-day legislative session. Until today,

New Mexico and Hawaii were the only states that had yet to set a date

for lifting their mandates. Washington’s governor was expected to make

an announcement later Thursday. Cases in New Mexico have been declining.