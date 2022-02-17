© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lifts indoor mask mandate

KRWG | By AP
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST
governor_michelle_lujan_grisham_sots_2022.png

SANTA FE, N.M. — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday

declared that the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces has

been lifted. She made the surprise announcement at a news conference

that followed the end of the 30-day legislative session. Until today,

New Mexico and Hawaii were the only states that had yet to set a date

for lifting their mandates. Washington’s governor was expected to make

an announcement later Thursday. Cases in New Mexico have been declining.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP
Related Content
Load More