New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lifts indoor mask mandate
SANTA FE, N.M. — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday
declared that the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces has
been lifted. She made the surprise announcement at a news conference
that followed the end of the 30-day legislative session. Until today,
New Mexico and Hawaii were the only states that had yet to set a date
for lifting their mandates. Washington’s governor was expected to make
an announcement later Thursday. Cases in New Mexico have been declining.