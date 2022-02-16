New Mexico COVID-19 update: 710 new cases, 27 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 710 additional COVID-19 cases and twenty-seven additional COVID-19 deaths. The 7-Day positivity rate is 14.8%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

252 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

11 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

33 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

10 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

30 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

14 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

82 new cases in Sandoval County

35 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

37 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty-seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Nineteen recent deaths:

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes of Rio Rancho II.

A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Eight* deaths > 30 days:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Quay County.

A female in her 80s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,711.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Feb. 15 are:

87121 – 40

87124 – 32

87120 – 27

87105 – 26

87031 – 23

87144 – 23

87111 – 21

87114 – 21

88203 – 19

87507 – 18

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 504,287 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 142,528

Catron County: 397

Chaves County: 21,122

Cibola County: 6,672

Colfax County: 2,344

Curry County: 12,311

De Baca County: 560

Doña Ana County: 61,365

Eddy County: 16,784

Grant County: 6,362

Guadalupe County: 1,055

Harding County: 74

Hidalgo County: 1,044

Lea County: 18,989

Lincoln County: 5,068

Los Alamos County: 2,559

Luna County: 6,531

McKinley County: 25,118

Mora County: 730

Otero County: 13,040

Quay County: 1,954

Rio Arriba County: 9,588

Roosevelt County: 4,904

Sandoval County: 32,341

San Juan County: 39,522

San Miguel County: 5,506

Santa Fe County: 27,157

Sierra County: 1,982

Socorro County: 3,715

Taos County: 5,154

Torrance County: 2,597

Union County: 755

Valencia County: 17,990

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 610

Otero County Processing Center: 900

Torrance County Detention Facility: 415

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 477

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 267

Lea County Correctional Facility: 933

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 589

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 274

Roswell Correctional Center: 368

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 306

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 460 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 401,488 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation

Amaran Assisted Living

Artesia Healthcare

Aspen Ridge Lodge

Atria Vista Del Rio

Avamere Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon

Beehive Homes Clovis

Beehive Homes Of Edgewood

Beehive Homes, Alamogordo

Beehive San Pedro Building B

Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Blue Horizon Assisted Living

Bridge Of Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Casa De Oro

Casa Del Sol

Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehab

Clayton Nursing Home

Clovis Healthcare

Desert Gardens

Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Casa Real, Santa Fe

Genesis Ladera Center, Albuquerque

Genesis Silver City Care Center

Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol

Good Samaritan Betty Dare

Good Samaritan Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Socorro

Lakeview Christian Home

Las Cruces Post Acute

Las Palomas

Lifecare Farmington

Mission Arch Center

The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho

New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)

Odeila Healthcare

Princeton Place

Red Rocks Care Center

Retreat Gardens

Rio Rancho Center

Rio Vista

San Juan Center

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque

St Anthonys

Sunset Villa

Sunshine Assisted Living

The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque

The Rio At Las Estancias

Uptown Rehabilitation

Watermark At Cherry Hills

White Sands Healthcare

Woodmark At Uptown

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.