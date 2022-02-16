© 2022 KRWG
Regional

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 710 new cases, 27 more deaths

KRWG | By NMDOH
Published February 16, 2022 at 8:19 AM MST
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 710 additional COVID-19 cases and twenty-seven additional COVID-19 deaths. The 7-Day positivity rate is 14.8%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 252 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 32 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 33 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 11 new cases in Eddy County
  • 20 new cases in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 10 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 30 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 6 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 82 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 35 new cases in San Juan County
  • 13 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 8 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 13 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Union County
  • 37 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
  • 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty-seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Nineteen recent deaths:

  • A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes of Rio Rancho II.
  • A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Eight* deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Quay County.
  • A female in her 80s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,711.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Feb. 15 are:

  • 87121 – 40
  • 87124 – 32
  • 87120 – 27
  • 87105 – 26
  • 87031 – 23
  • 87144 – 23
  • 87111 – 21
  • 87114 – 21
  • 88203 – 19
  • 87507 – 18

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 504,287 COVID-19 cases:

  • Bernalillo County: 142,528
  • Catron County: 397
  • Chaves County: 21,122
  • Cibola County: 6,672
  • Colfax County: 2,344
  • Curry County: 12,311
  • De Baca County: 560
  • Doña Ana County: 61,365
  • Eddy County: 16,784
  • Grant County: 6,362
  • Guadalupe County: 1,055
  • Harding County: 74
  • Hidalgo County: 1,044
  • Lea County: 18,989
  • Lincoln County: 5,068
  • Los Alamos County: 2,559
  • Luna County: 6,531
  • McKinley County: 25,118
  • Mora County: 730
  • Otero County: 13,040
  • Quay County: 1,954
  • Rio Arriba County: 9,588
  • Roosevelt County: 4,904
  • Sandoval County: 32,341
  • San Juan County: 39,522
  • San Miguel County: 5,506
  • Santa Fe County: 27,157
  • Sierra County: 1,982
  • Socorro County: 3,715
  • Taos County: 5,154
  • Torrance County: 2,597
  • Union County: 755
  • Valencia County: 17,990

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 538
  • Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 610
  • Otero County Processing Center: 900
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 415

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 477
  • Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 267
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 933
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 589
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 274
  • Roswell Correctional Center: 368
  • Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 306
  • Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 460 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 401,488 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

  • Albuquerque Grand
  • Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation
  • Amaran Assisted Living
  • Artesia Healthcare
  • Aspen Ridge Lodge
  • Atria Vista Del Rio
  • Avamere Rio Rancho
  • Bear Canyon
  • Beehive Homes Clovis
  • Beehive Homes Of Edgewood
  • Beehive Homes, Alamogordo
  • Beehive San Pedro Building B
  • Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
  • Blue Horizon Assisted Living
  • Bridge Of Farmington
  • Calibre Sagecrest Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
  • Casa De Oro
  • Casa Del Sol
  • Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehab
  • Clayton Nursing Home
  • Clovis Healthcare
  • Desert Gardens
  • Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care
  • Fort Bayard Medical Center
  • Genesis Casa Real, Santa Fe
  • Genesis Ladera Center, Albuquerque
  • Genesis Silver City Care Center
  • Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes
  • Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol
  • Good Samaritan Betty Dare
  • Good Samaritan Las Cruces
  • Good Samaritan Socorro
  • Lakeview Christian Home
  • Las Cruces Post Acute
  • Las Palomas
  • Lifecare Farmington
  • Mission Arch Center
  • The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho
  • New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)
  • Odeila Healthcare
  • Princeton Place
  • Red Rocks Care Center
  • Retreat Gardens
  • Rio Rancho Center
  • Rio Vista
  • San Juan Center
  • Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque
  • St Anthonys
  • Sunset Villa
  • Sunshine Assisted Living
  • The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque
  • The Rio At Las Estancias
  • Uptown Rehabilitation
  • Watermark At Cherry Hills
  • White Sands Healthcare
  • Woodmark At Uptown

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Regional
NMDOH
See stories by NMDOH
