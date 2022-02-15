New Mexico COVID-19 update: 3,245 new cases, 26 more deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases and 26 additional COVID-19 deaths. The state's 7-Day positivity rate has come down to 15.7%. The cases in this update are from Saturday, February 12, Sunday, February 13, and Monday, February 14. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
1103 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Catron County
75 new cases in Chaves County
68 new cases in Cibola County
13 new cases in Colfax County
55 new cases in Curry County
8 new cases in De Baca County
269 new cases in Doña Ana County
37 new cases in Eddy County
36 new cases in Grant County
11 new cases in Guadalupe County
4 new cases in Hidalgo County
33 new cases in Lea County
15 new cases in Lincoln County
42 new cases in Los Alamos County
46 new cases in Luna County
127 new cases in McKinley County
4 new cases in Mora County
79 new cases in Otero County
10 new cases in Quay County
46 new cases in Rio Arriba County
8 new cases in Roosevelt County
280 new cases in Sandoval County
338 new cases in San Juan County
30 new cases in San Miguel County
154 new cases in Santa Fe County
16 new cases in Sierra County
14 new cases in Socorro County
14 new cases in Taos County
43 new cases in Torrance County
4 new cases in Union County
153 new cases in Valencia County
13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
25 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Monday reported twenty-six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Nineteen recent deaths:
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Senior Care LLC-Kriss House Assisted Living in Albuquerque.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Chaves County.
A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Otero County.
A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of the Haven Care Dogwood House facility in Rio Rancho.
A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 90s from San Juan County.
A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Seven* deaths > 30 days:
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,684.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 14 are:
87121 – 160
87105 – 127
87401 – 117
87124 – 112
87114 – 106
87120 – 100
87031 – 94
87109 – 77
87111 – 72
87144 – 69
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 503,623 COVID-19 cases:
· Bernalillo County: 142,279
· Catron County: 397
· Chaves County: 21,099
· Cibola County: 6,670
· Colfax County: 2,340
· Curry County: 12,300
· De Baca County: 558
· Doña Ana County: 61,333
· Eddy County: 16,773
· Grant County: 6,344
· Guadalupe County: 1,058
· Harding County: 74
· Hidalgo County: 1,043
· Lea County: 18,981
· Lincoln County: 5,066
· Los Alamos County: 2,551
· Luna County: 6,527
· McKinley County: 25,089
· Mora County: 729
· Otero County: 13,037
· Quay County: 1,953
· Rio Arriba County: 9,577
· Roosevelt County: 4,891
· Sandoval County: 32,257
· San Juan County: 39,488
· San Miguel County: 5,493
· Santa Fe County: 27,119
· Sierra County: 1,974
· Socorro County: 3,714
· Taos County: 5,141
· Torrance County: 2,609
· Union County: 752
· Valencia County: 17,968
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 538
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 606
Otero County Processing Center: 897
Torrance County Detention Facility: 401
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 477
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 263
Lea County Correctional Facility: 929
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
Otero County Prison Facility: 589
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 273
Roswell Correctional Center: 368
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 306
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113
As of today, there are 403 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 396,313 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Grand
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation
Amaran Assisted Living
Artesia Healthcare
Aspen Ridge Lodge
Atria Vista Del Rio
Avamere Rio Rancho
Bear Canyon
Beehive Homes Clovis
Beehive Homes Of Edgewood
Beehive Homes, Alamogordo
Beehive San Pedro Building B
Beehive San Pedro Building D
Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
Blue Horizon Assisted Living
Bridge Of Farmington
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
Casa De Oro
Casa Del Sol
Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation
Clayton Nursing Home
Clovis Healthcare
Desert Gardens
Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care
Fort Bayard Medical Center
Genesis Casa Real, Santa Fe
Genesis Ladera Center, Albuquerque
Genesis Silver City Care Center
Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes
Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol
Good Samaritan Betty Dare
Good Samaritan Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Socorro
Lakeview Christian Home
Las Cruces Post Acute
Las Palomas
Lifecare Farmington
Mission Arch Center
Neighborhood In Rio Rancho (The)
New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)
Odeila Healthcare
Princeton Place
Red Rocks Care Center
Retreat Gardens
Rio Rancho Center
Rio Vista
San Juan Center
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque
St Anthonys
Sunset Villa
Sunshine Assisted Living
The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque
The Rio At Las Estancias
Uptown Rehabilitation
Watermark At Cherry Hills
White Sands Healthcare
Woodmark At Uptown
***This reported data is a total of Saturday 2/12, Sunday 2/13, & Monday 2/14***
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.