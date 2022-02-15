New Mexico COVID-19 update: 3,245 new cases, 26 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 3,245 additional COVID-19 cases and 26 additional COVID-19 deaths. The state's 7-Day positivity rate has come down to 15.7%. The cases in this update are from Saturday, February 12, Sunday, February 13, and Monday, February 14. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

1103 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

75 new cases in Chaves County

68 new cases in Cibola County

13 new cases in Colfax County

55 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in De Baca County

269 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

36 new cases in Grant County

11 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

33 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

42 new cases in Los Alamos County

46 new cases in Luna County

127 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

79 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Quay County

46 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

280 new cases in Sandoval County

338 new cases in San Juan County

30 new cases in San Miguel County

154 new cases in Santa Fe County

16 new cases in Sierra County

14 new cases in Socorro County

14 new cases in Taos County

43 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

153 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

25 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Monday reported twenty-six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Nineteen recent deaths:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Senior Care LLC-Kriss House Assisted Living in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County.

A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Otero County.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of the Haven Care Dogwood House facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Seven* deaths > 30 days:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,684.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Feb. 14 are:

87121 – 160

87105 – 127

87401 – 117

87124 – 112

87114 – 106

87120 – 100

87031 – 94

87109 – 77

87111 – 72

87144 – 69

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 503,623 COVID-19 cases:

· Bernalillo County: 142,279

· Catron County: 397

· Chaves County: 21,099

· Cibola County: 6,670

· Colfax County: 2,340

· Curry County: 12,300

· De Baca County: 558

· Doña Ana County: 61,333

· Eddy County: 16,773

· Grant County: 6,344

· Guadalupe County: 1,058

· Harding County: 74

· Hidalgo County: 1,043

· Lea County: 18,981

· Lincoln County: 5,066

· Los Alamos County: 2,551

· Luna County: 6,527

· McKinley County: 25,089

· Mora County: 729

· Otero County: 13,037

· Quay County: 1,953

· Rio Arriba County: 9,577

· Roosevelt County: 4,891

· Sandoval County: 32,257

· San Juan County: 39,488

· San Miguel County: 5,493

· Santa Fe County: 27,119

· Sierra County: 1,974

· Socorro County: 3,714

· Taos County: 5,141

· Torrance County: 2,609

· Union County: 752

· Valencia County: 17,968

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 606

Otero County Processing Center: 897

Torrance County Detention Facility: 401

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 477

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 263

Lea County Correctional Facility: 929

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 221

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 589

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 273

Roswell Correctional Center: 368

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 306

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 113

As of today, there are 403 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 396,313 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation

Amaran Assisted Living

Artesia Healthcare

Aspen Ridge Lodge

Atria Vista Del Rio

Avamere Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon

Beehive Homes Clovis

Beehive Homes Of Edgewood

Beehive Homes, Alamogordo

Beehive San Pedro Building B

Beehive San Pedro Building D

Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Blue Horizon Assisted Living

Bridge Of Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Casa De Oro

Casa Del Sol

Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation

Clayton Nursing Home

Clovis Healthcare

Desert Gardens

Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Casa Real, Santa Fe

Genesis Ladera Center, Albuquerque

Genesis Silver City Care Center

Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol

Good Samaritan Betty Dare

Good Samaritan Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Socorro

Lakeview Christian Home

Las Cruces Post Acute

Las Palomas

Lifecare Farmington

Mission Arch Center

Neighborhood In Rio Rancho (The)

New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)

Odeila Healthcare

Princeton Place

Red Rocks Care Center

Retreat Gardens

Rio Rancho Center

Rio Vista

San Juan Center

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque

St Anthonys

Sunset Villa

Sunshine Assisted Living

The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque

The Rio At Las Estancias

Uptown Rehabilitation

Watermark At Cherry Hills

White Sands Healthcare

Woodmark At Uptown

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 2/12, Sunday 2/13, & Monday 2/14***

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.