Health Officials in New Mexico Announce Over 2,100 New COVID-19 Cases on Friday

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 2,104 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

435 new cases in Bernalillo County

85 new cases in Chaves County

58 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

51 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

419 new cases in Doña Ana County

57 new cases in Eddy County

53 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Los Alamos County

32 new cases in Luna County

136 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

42 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

27 new cases in Roosevelt County

109 new cases in Sandoval County

238 new cases in San Juan County

13 new cases in San Miguel County

114 new cases in Santa Fe County

12 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

28 new cases in Taos County

13 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

48 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

30 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Friday reported nineteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Ten recent deaths:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 60s from Cibola County.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

Nine* deaths > 30 days:

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County.

A female in her 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,535.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Feb. 4 are:

87401 - 115

88232 - 91

87121 - 61

88021 - 59

88001 - 54

88063 - 51

87120 - 48

88008 - 48

88101 - 48

87507 - 47

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 489,701 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 138,118

Catron County: 386

Chaves County: 20,831

Cibola County: 6,452

Colfax County: 2,279

Curry County: 12,040

De Baca County: 534

Doña Ana County: 59,424

Eddy County: 16,469

Grant County: 6,124

Guadalupe County: 1,016

Harding County: 72

Hidalgo County: 1,017

Lea County: 18,752

Lincoln County: 4,974

Los Alamos County: 2,456

Luna County: 6,352

McKinley County: 24,440

Mora County: 704

Otero County: 12,529

Quay County: 1,924

Rio Arriba County: 9,355

Roosevelt County: 4,727

Sandoval County: 31,138

San Juan County: 38,348

San Miguel County: 5,334

Santa Fe County: 26,399

Sierra County: 1,914

Socorro County: 3,613

Taos County: 5,027

Torrance County: 2,514

Union County: 733

Valencia County: 17,480

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 605

Otero County Processing Center: 833

Torrance County Detention Facility: 386

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 445

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259

Lea County Correctional Facility: 895

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 584

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260

Roswell Correctional Center: 359

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 94

As of today, there are 615 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 350,084 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Avamere Rio Rancho

Beehive Homes, Alamogordo

Beehive Homes Of Edgewood

Blue Horizon Assisted Living

Clovis Healthcare

Desert Gardens

Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care

Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes

Lakeview Christian Home

The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho

New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute

Red Rocks Care Center

Retreat Gardens

Sandia View Cotton Wood

San Juan Center

Sunshine Assisted Living

Uptown Rehabilitation

Watermark At Cherry Hills

Woodmark At Uptown

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehb

Bear Canyon

Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Casa Del Sol

Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation

Clayton Nursing Home

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center

Good Samaritan Betty Dare

Good Samaritan Las Cruces

Las Palomas

Lifecare Farmington

Mission Arch Center

Odeila Healthcare

Princeton Place

Rio Rancho Center

Rio Vista

St. Anthony’s

Sunset Villa

The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque

The Rio At Las Estancias

White Sands Healthcare

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

● Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

● Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

● Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

● Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.