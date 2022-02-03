© 2022 KRWG
Voter access, election bills inch forward in New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published February 3, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two election initiatives are inching forward in the New Mexico Legislature with the support of state election regulators.

One is aimed at expanding voter access and another is designed to shore up election administration and oversight. Democratic state Senate majority leader Peter Wirth urged colleagues on a Senate panel to expand voting access under a bill that makes Election Day a state holiday, streamlines procedures for voting by mail and further automates voter registration.

Separately, the full Senate debated a bill to shore up election procedures and oversight as voting habits shift toward mail-in ballots.

