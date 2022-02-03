New Mexico COVID-19 update: 3,157 new cases, 28 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 3,157 additional COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 24.2%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

727 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

111 new cases in Chaves County

41 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

87 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

436 new cases in Doña Ana County

124 new cases in Eddy County

49 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

9 new cases in Hidalgo County

38 new cases in Lea County

42 new cases in Lincoln County

32 new cases in Los Alamos County

63 new cases in Luna County

160 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

83 new cases in Otero County

11 new cases in Quay County

62 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

220 new cases in Sandoval County

385 new cases in San Juan County

39 new cases in San Miguel County

148 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

25 new cases in Socorro County

18 new cases in Taos County

13 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

79 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

88 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Thursday reported twenty-eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Twenty-three recent deaths:

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Lincoln County.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Five* deaths > 30 days:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,516.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Feb. 3 are:

87401 – 159

87121 – 96

88220 – 95

88001 – 92

88101 – 85

87124 – 76

87114 – 75

88005 – 69

87120 – 68

87144 – 63

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 487,604 COVID-19 cases:

· Bernalillo County: 137,682

· Catron County: 386

· Chaves County: 20,746

· Cibola County: 6,399

· Colfax County: 2,275

· Curry County: 11,989

· De Baca County: 530

· Doña Ana County: 59,012

· Eddy County: 16,412

· Grant County: 6,071

· Guadalupe County: 1,011

· Harding County: 72

· Hidalgo County: 1,012

· Lea County: 18,734

· Lincoln County: 4,964

· Los Alamos County: 2,448

· Luna County: 6,320

· McKinley County: 24,304

· Mora County: 701

· Otero County: 12,488

· Quay County: 1,918

· Rio Arriba County: 9,337

· Roosevelt County: 4,701

· Sandoval County: 31,029

· San Juan County: 38,110

· San Miguel County: 5,321

· Santa Fe County: 26,284

· Sierra County: 1,902

· Socorro County: 3,606

· Taos County: 4,999

· Torrance County: 2,501

· Union County: 732

· Valencia County: 17,432

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 604

Otero County Processing Center: 824

Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 445

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259

Lea County Correctional Facility: 865

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 584

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260

Roswell Correctional Center: 355

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 89

As of today, there are 696 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 347,535 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio

Avamere Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon

Beehive Homes Of Edgewood

Beehive Homes, Alamogordo

Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Blue Horizon Assisted Living

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing And Rehabilitation Center

Casa Arena Blanca

Casa Del Sol

Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation

Clayton Nursing Home

Clovis Healthcare

Desert Gardens

Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center

Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes

Good Samaritan Betty Dare

Good Samaritan Las Cruces

Lakeview Christian Home

Las Palomas

Lifecare Farmington

Mission Arch Center

The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho

New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)

Odeila Healthcare

Princeton Place

Red Rocks Care Center

Retreat Gardens

Rio Rancho Center

Rio Vista

San Juan Center

Sandia View Cotton Wood

St. Anthonys

Sunset Villa

Sunshine Assisted Living

The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque

The Rio At Las Estancias

Uptown Rehab

Watermark At Cherry Hills

White Sands Healthcare

Woodmark At Uptown

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.