New Mexico COVID-19 update: 3,157 new cases, 28 more deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 3,157 additional COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 24.2%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
727 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Catron County
111 new cases in Chaves County
41 new cases in Cibola County
4 new cases in Colfax County
87 new cases in Curry County
3 new cases in De Baca County
436 new cases in Doña Ana County
124 new cases in Eddy County
49 new cases in Grant County
3 new cases in Guadalupe County
9 new cases in Hidalgo County
38 new cases in Lea County
42 new cases in Lincoln County
32 new cases in Los Alamos County
63 new cases in Luna County
160 new cases in McKinley County
4 new cases in Mora County
83 new cases in Otero County
11 new cases in Quay County
62 new cases in Rio Arriba County
21 new cases in Roosevelt County
220 new cases in Sandoval County
385 new cases in San Juan County
39 new cases in San Miguel County
148 new cases in Santa Fe County
11 new cases in Sierra County
25 new cases in Socorro County
18 new cases in Taos County
13 new cases in Torrance County
3 new cases in Union County
79 new cases in Valencia County
2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
88 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
The Department of Health on Thursday reported twenty-eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Twenty-three recent deaths:
A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.
A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Lincoln County.
A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
Five* deaths > 30 days:
A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County.
A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,516.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Feb. 3 are:
87401 – 159
87121 – 96
88220 – 95
88001 – 92
88101 – 85
87124 – 76
87114 – 75
88005 – 69
87120 – 68
87144 – 63
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 487,604 COVID-19 cases:
· Bernalillo County: 137,682
· Catron County: 386
· Chaves County: 20,746
· Cibola County: 6,399
· Colfax County: 2,275
· Curry County: 11,989
· De Baca County: 530
· Doña Ana County: 59,012
· Eddy County: 16,412
· Grant County: 6,071
· Guadalupe County: 1,011
· Harding County: 72
· Hidalgo County: 1,012
· Lea County: 18,734
· Lincoln County: 4,964
· Los Alamos County: 2,448
· Luna County: 6,320
· McKinley County: 24,304
· Mora County: 701
· Otero County: 12,488
· Quay County: 1,918
· Rio Arriba County: 9,337
· Roosevelt County: 4,701
· Sandoval County: 31,029
· San Juan County: 38,110
· San Miguel County: 5,321
· Santa Fe County: 26,284
· Sierra County: 1,902
· Socorro County: 3,606
· Taos County: 4,999
· Torrance County: 2,501
· Union County: 732
· Valencia County: 17,432
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 538
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 604
Otero County Processing Center: 824
Torrance County Detention Facility: 385
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 445
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259
Lea County Correctional Facility: 865
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187
Otero County Prison Facility: 584
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260
Roswell Correctional Center: 355
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 89
As of today, there are 696 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 347,535 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation
Atria Vista Del Rio
Avamere Rio Rancho
Bear Canyon
Beehive Homes Of Edgewood
Beehive Homes, Alamogordo
Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
Blue Horizon Assisted Living
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing And Rehabilitation Center
Casa Arena Blanca
Casa Del Sol
Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehabilitation
Clayton Nursing Home
Clovis Healthcare
Desert Gardens
Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care
Fort Bayard Medical Center
Genesis Silver City Care Center
Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes
Good Samaritan Betty Dare
Good Samaritan Las Cruces
Lakeview Christian Home
Las Palomas
Lifecare Farmington
Mission Arch Center
The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho
New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)
Odeila Healthcare
Princeton Place
Red Rocks Care Center
Retreat Gardens
Rio Rancho Center
Rio Vista
San Juan Center
Sandia View Cotton Wood
St. Anthonys
Sunset Villa
Sunshine Assisted Living
The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque
The Rio At Las Estancias
Uptown Rehab
Watermark At Cherry Hills
White Sands Healthcare
Woodmark At Uptown
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.