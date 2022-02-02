NM Health Officials Report Over 2,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 New Deaths Related To Virus

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 2,611 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

597 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

69 new cases in Chaves County

41 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

52 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

359 new cases in Doña Ana County

46 new cases in Eddy County

48 new cases in Grant County

19 new cases in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Hidalgo County

90 new cases in Lea County

22 new cases in Lincoln County

19 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

139 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

50 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

96 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Roosevelt County

201 new cases in Sandoval County

248 new cases in San Juan County

46 new cases in San Miguel County

184 new cases in Santa Fe County

14 new cases in Sierra County

30 new cases in Socorro County

23 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

120 new cases in Valencia County

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported fifteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Fourteen recent deaths:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Chaves County.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Retirement Ranches facility in Clovis.

A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.

One* deaths > 30 days:

A female in her 50s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,488.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Feb. 2 are:

87401 - 85

87124 - 82

87031 - 80

87114 - 75

87144 - 74

87120 - 73

88001 - 73

87507 - 66

88012 - 63

87121 - 56

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 484,454 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 136,955

Catron County: 384

Chaves County: 20,635

Cibola County: 6,359

Colfax County: 2,271

Curry County: 11,902

De Baca County: 527

Doña Ana County: 58,577

Eddy County: 16,289

Grant County: 6,022

Guadalupe County: 1,008

Harding County: 72

Hidalgo County: 1,003

Lea County: 18,696

Lincoln County: 4,922

Los Alamos County: 2,416

Luna County: 6,257

McKinley County: 24,145

Mora County: 697

Otero County: 12,407

Quay County: 1,907

Rio Arriba County: 9,282

Roosevelt County: 4,680

Sandoval County: 30,809

San Juan County: 37,726

San Miguel County: 5,283

Santa Fe County: 26,130

Sierra County: 1,891

Socorro County: 3,581

Taos County: 4,981

Torrance County: 2,488

Union County: 729

Valencia County: 17,351

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 604

Otero County Processing Center: 822

Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 444

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259

Lea County Correctional Facility: 865

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 185

Otero County Prison Facility: 573

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260

Roswell Correctional Center: 267

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 89

As of today, there are 651 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 345,884 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio

Avamere Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon

Beehive Homes Of Edgewood

Beehive Homes, Alamogordo

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Blue Horizon Assisted Living

Casa Del Sol

Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehab

Clayton Nursing Home

Clovis Healthcare

Desert Gardens

Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center

Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes

Good Samaritan Betty Dare

Good Samaritan Las Cruces

Lakeview Christian Home

Las Palomas

Lifecare Farmington

Mission Arch Center

Neighborhood In Rio Rancho (The)

New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)

Odeila Healthcare

Palmilla Senior

Princeton Place

Red Rocks Care Center

Retreat Gardens

Rio Rancho Center

Rio Vista

San Juan Center

Sandia View Cotton Wood

St Anthony's

Sunset Villa

Sunshine Assisted Living

The Rehabilitation Center Of Albuquerque

The Rio At Las Estancias

Uptown Rehab

Watermark At Cherry Hills

White Sands Healthcare

Woodmark At Uptown

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.