New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,809 new cases, 19 more deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,809 additional COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths. 584 individuals are hospitalized and the 7-day positivity rate is 26.8%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 442 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 20 new cases in Chaves County
- 42 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 54 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 209 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 58 new cases in Eddy County
- 26 new cases in Grant County
- 15 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 66 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 16 new cases in Luna County
- 134 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Mora County
- 57 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 28 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 40 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 126 new cases in Sandoval County
- 184 new cases in San Juan County
- 32 new cases in San Miguel County
- 93 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 18 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 11 new cases in Union County
- 79 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported nineteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Thirty- recent deaths:
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Grant County.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the San Juan Care and Rehabilitation in Farmington.
- A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,473.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Feb. 1 are:
- 87401 – 82
- 87114 – 62
- 87031 – 61
- 87327 – 56
- 87120 – 55
- 87121 – 54
- 88101 – 53
- 88220 – 48
- 87507 – 44
- 87144 – 43
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 481,852 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 136,359
- Catron County: 383
- Chaves County: 20,566
- Cibola County: 6,319
- Colfax County: 2,262
- Curry County: 11,851
- De Baca County: 523
- Doña Ana County: 58,219
- Eddy County: 16,244
- Grant County: 5,974
- Guadalupe County: 989
- Harding County: 72
- Hidalgo County: 990
- Lea County: 18,606
- Lincoln County: 4,900
- Los Alamos County: 2,397
- Luna County: 6,238
- McKinley County: 24,007
- Mora County: 695
- Otero County: 12,358
- Quay County: 1,899
- Rio Arriba County: 9,186
- Roosevelt County: 4,654
- Sandoval County: 30,608
- San Juan County: 37,478
- San Miguel County: 5,237
- Santa Fe County: 25,946
- Sierra County: 1,877
- Socorro County: 3,551
- Taos County: 4,958
- Torrance County: 2,482
- Union County: 729
- Valencia County: 17,234
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 538
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 603
- Otero County Processing Center: 822
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 385
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 436
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 865
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 183
- Otero County Prison Facility: 573
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260
- Roswell Correctional Center: 267
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 89
As of today, there are 584 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 344,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Beehive Homes Of Edgewood
- Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes
- Lakeview Christian Home
- San Juan Center
- St Anthonys
- Atria Vista Del Rio
- Desert Gardens
- New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)
- Palmilla Senior
- Red Rocks Care Center
- Sunshine Assisted Living
- Uptown Rehab
- Woodmark At Uptown
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehb
- Good Samaritan Betty Dare
- Rio Vista
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living
- Watermark At Cherry Hills
- Mission Arch Center
- Sandia View Cotton Wood
- Clayton Nursing Home
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sunset Villa
- Beehive Homes, Alamogordo
- Clovis Healthcare
- Casa Del Sol
- Avamere Rio Rancho
- Retreat Gardens
- Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehab
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care
- Odeila Healthcare
- The Rehablitation Center Of Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon
- Las Palomas
- Lifecare Farmington
- Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitaion Center
- Good Samaritan Las Cruces
- The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center
- Genesis Silver City Care Center
- White Sands Healthcare
- Princeton Place
- The Rio At Las Estancias
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.