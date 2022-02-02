New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,809 new cases, 19 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,809 additional COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths. 584 individuals are hospitalized and the 7-day positivity rate is 26.8%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

442 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

20 new cases in Chaves County

42 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

54 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

209 new cases in Doña Ana County

58 new cases in Eddy County

26 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

66 new cases in Lea County

14 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

16 new cases in Luna County

134 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Mora County

57 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

28 new cases in Rio Arriba County

40 new cases in Roosevelt County

126 new cases in Sandoval County

184 new cases in San Juan County

32 new cases in San Miguel County

93 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

18 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

11 new cases in Union County

79 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported nineteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Thirty- recent deaths:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Grant County.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the San Juan Care and Rehabilitation in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,473.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Feb. 1 are:

87401 – 82

87114 – 62

87031 – 61

87327 – 56

87120 – 55

87121 – 54

88101 – 53

88220 – 48

87507 – 44

87144 – 43

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 481,852 COVID-19 cases:



Bernalillo County: 136,359

Catron County: 383

Chaves County: 20,566

Cibola County: 6,319

Colfax County: 2,262

Curry County: 11,851

De Baca County: 523

Doña Ana County: 58,219

Eddy County: 16,244

Grant County: 5,974

Guadalupe County: 989

Harding County: 72

Hidalgo County: 990

Lea County: 18,606

Lincoln County: 4,900

Los Alamos County: 2,397

Luna County: 6,238

McKinley County: 24,007

Mora County: 695

Otero County: 12,358

Quay County: 1,899

Rio Arriba County: 9,186

Roosevelt County: 4,654

Sandoval County: 30,608

San Juan County: 37,478

San Miguel County: 5,237

Santa Fe County: 25,946

Sierra County: 1,877

Socorro County: 3,551

Taos County: 4,958

Torrance County: 2,482

Union County: 729

Valencia County: 17,234

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 603

Otero County Processing Center: 822

Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:



Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 436

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259

Lea County Correctional Facility: 865

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 183

Otero County Prison Facility: 573

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260

Roswell Correctional Center: 267

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 89

As of today, there are 584 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 344,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Beehive Homes Of Edgewood

Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes

Lakeview Christian Home

San Juan Center

St Anthonys

Atria Vista Del Rio

Desert Gardens

New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)

Palmilla Senior

Red Rocks Care Center

Sunshine Assisted Living

Uptown Rehab

Woodmark At Uptown

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehb

Good Samaritan Betty Dare

Rio Vista

Blue Horizon Assisted Living

Watermark At Cherry Hills

Mission Arch Center

Sandia View Cotton Wood

Clayton Nursing Home

Rio Rancho Center

Sunset Villa

Beehive Homes, Alamogordo

Clovis Healthcare

Casa Del Sol

Avamere Rio Rancho

Retreat Gardens

Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehab

Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care

Odeila Healthcare

The Rehablitation Center Of Albuquerque

Bear Canyon

Las Palomas

Lifecare Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitaion Center

Good Samaritan Las Cruces

The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center

White Sands Healthcare

Princeton Place

The Rio At Las Estancias

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.