New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,809 new cases, 19 more deaths

KRWG | By NMDOH
Published February 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM MST
corona_0.jpg

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,809 additional COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths. 584 individuals are hospitalized and the 7-day positivity rate is 26.8%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 442 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Catron County
  • 20 new cases in Chaves County
  • 42 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 54 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 209 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 58 new cases in Eddy County
  • 26 new cases in Grant County
  • 15 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 66 new cases in Lea County
  • 14 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 16 new cases in Luna County
  • 134 new cases in McKinley County
  • 9 new cases in Mora County
  • 57 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 28 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 40 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 126 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 184 new cases in San Juan County
  • 32 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 93 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 18 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 11 new cases in Union County
  • 79 new cases in Valencia County
  • 7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported nineteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Thirty- recent deaths:

  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Chaves County.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 90s from Grant County.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the San Juan Care and Rehabilitation in Farmington.
  • A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,473.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Feb. 1 are:

  • 87401 – 82
  • 87114 – 62
  • 87031 – 61
  • 87327 – 56
  • 87120 – 55
  • 87121 – 54
  • 88101 – 53
  • 88220 – 48
  • 87507 – 44
  • 87144 – 43

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 481,852 COVID-19 cases:

  • Bernalillo County: 136,359
  • Catron County: 383
  • Chaves County: 20,566
  • Cibola County: 6,319
  • Colfax County: 2,262
  • Curry County: 11,851
  • De Baca County: 523
  • Doña Ana County: 58,219
  • Eddy County: 16,244
  • Grant County: 5,974
  • Guadalupe County: 989
  • Harding County: 72
  • Hidalgo County: 990
  • Lea County: 18,606
  • Lincoln County: 4,900
  • Los Alamos County: 2,397
  • Luna County: 6,238
  • McKinley County: 24,007
  • Mora County: 695
  • Otero County: 12,358
  • Quay County: 1,899
  • Rio Arriba County: 9,186
  • Roosevelt County: 4,654
  • Sandoval County: 30,608
  • San Juan County: 37,478
  • San Miguel County: 5,237
  • Santa Fe County: 25,946
  • Sierra County: 1,877
  • Socorro County: 3,551
  • Taos County: 4,958
  • Torrance County: 2,482
  • Union County: 729
  • Valencia County: 17,234

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 538
  • Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 603
  • Otero County Processing Center: 822
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 436
  • Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 865
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 183
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 573
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260
  • Roswell Correctional Center: 267
  • Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294
  • Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 89

As of today, there are 584 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 344,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

  • Beehive Homes Of Edgewood
  • Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes
  • Lakeview Christian Home
  • San Juan Center
  • St Anthonys
  • Atria Vista Del Rio
  • Desert Gardens
  • New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)
  • Palmilla Senior
  • Red Rocks Care Center
  • Sunshine Assisted Living
  • Uptown Rehab
  • Woodmark At Uptown
  • Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehb
  • Good Samaritan Betty Dare
  • Rio Vista
  • Blue Horizon Assisted Living
  • Watermark At Cherry Hills
  • Mission Arch Center
  • Sandia View Cotton Wood
  • Clayton Nursing Home
  • Rio Rancho Center
  • Sunset Villa
  • Beehive Homes, Alamogordo
  • Clovis Healthcare
  • Casa Del Sol
  • Avamere Rio Rancho
  • Retreat Gardens
  • Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehab
  • Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care
  • Odeila Healthcare
  • The Rehablitation Center Of Albuquerque
  • Bear Canyon
  • Las Palomas
  • Lifecare Farmington
  • Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitaion Center
  • Good Samaritan Las Cruces
  • The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho
  • Fort Bayard Medical Center
  • Genesis Silver City Care Center
  • White Sands Healthcare
  • Princeton Place
  • The Rio At Las Estancias

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

 

