Regional

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 9,445 new cases, 37 more deaths

KRWG | By NMDOH
Published February 1, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST
corona_0.jpg

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 9,445 additional COVID-19 cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday and 37 COVID-19 deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 28.5%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

  • 2487 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Catron County
  • 515 new cases in Chaves County
  • 130 new cases in Cibola County
  • 59 new cases in Colfax County
  • 191 new cases in Curry County
  • 2 new cases in De Baca County
  • 1389 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 295 new cases in Eddy County
  • 139 new cases in Grant County
  • 8 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 4 new cases in Harding County
  • 17 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 149 new cases in Lea County
  • 86 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 62 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 130 new cases in Luna County
  • 451 new cases in McKinley County
  • 26 new cases in Mora County
  • 273 new cases in Otero County
  • 15 new cases in Quay County
  • 195 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 169 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 608 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 820 new cases in San Juan County
  • 109 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 516 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 43 new cases in Sierra County
  • 57 new cases in Socorro County
  • 84 new cases in Taos County
  • 34 new cases in Torrance County
  • 14 new cases in Union County
  • 364 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
  • 25 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 63 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
  • 41 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
  • 29 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
  • 35 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Monday reported thirty-seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Thirty- recent deaths:

  • A male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
  • A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County.
  • A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
  • A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Seven* deaths > 30 days:

  • A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,454.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 31 are:

  • 87121 – 351
  • 87401 – 294
  • 87031 – 266
  • 87124 – 263
  • 88203 – 262
  • 87114 – 243
  • 87120 – 214
  • 87105 – 213
  • 88001 – 211
  • 88220 – 209

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 480,087 COVID-19 cases:

  • Bernalillo County: 135,925
  • Catron County: 380
  • Chaves County: 20,547
  • Cibola County: 6,279
  • Colfax County: 2,258
  • Curry County: 11,797
  • De Baca County: 521
  • Doña Ana County: 58,051
  • Eddy County: 16,186
  • Grant County: 5,948
  • Guadalupe County: 974
  • Harding County: 72
  • Hidalgo County: 988
  • Lea County: 18,541
  • Lincoln County: 4,886
  • Los Alamos County: 2,393
  • Luna County: 6,222
  • McKinley County: 23,876
  • Mora County: 685
  • Otero County: 12,270
  • Quay County: 1,897
  • Rio Arriba County: 9,159
  • Roosevelt County: 4,614
  • Sandoval County: 30,482
  • San Juan County: 37,295
  • San Miguel County: 5,206
  • Santa Fe County: 25,856
  • Sierra County: 1,876
  • Socorro County: 3,545
  • Taos County: 4,940
  • Torrance County: 2,477
  • Union County: 718
  • Valencia County: 17,171

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 538
  • Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 603
  • Otero County Processing Center: 815
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 436
  • Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 865
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 183
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 573
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260
  • Roswell Correctional Center: 265
  • Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294
  • Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 89

As of today, there are 590 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 343,160 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

  • Beehive Homes Of Edgewood
  • Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes
  • Lakeview Christian Home
  • San Juan Center
  • St Anthonys
  • Atria Vista Del Rio
  • Desert Gardens
  • New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)
  • Palmilla Senior
  • Red Rocks Care Center
  • Sunshine Assisted Living
  • Uptown Rehab
  • Woodmark At Uptown
  • Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehb
  • Good Samaritan Betty Dare
  • Rio Vista
  • Blue Horizon Assisted Living
  • Watermark At Cherry Hills
  • Mission Arch Center
  • Sandia View Cotton Wood
  • Clayton Nursing Home
  • Rio Rancho Center
  • Sunset Villa
  • Beehive Homes, Alamogordo
  • Clovis Healthcare
  • Casa Del Sol
  • Avamere Rio Rancho
  • Retreat Gardens
  • Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehab
  • Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care
  • Odeila Healthcare
  • The Rehablitation Center Of Albuquerque
  • Bear Canyon
  • Las Palomas
  • Lifecare Farmington
  • Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitaion Center
  • Good Samaritan Las Cruces
  • The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho
  • Fort Bayard Medical Center
  • Genesis Silver City Care Center
  • White Sands Healthcare
  • Princeton Place
  • The Rio At Las Estancias

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 1/29, Sunday 1/30, & Monday 1/31***
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

  • Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
  • Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
  • Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
  • Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Information from the New Mexico Department of Health.

