New Mexico COVID-19 update: 9,445 new cases, 37 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 9,445 additional COVID-19 cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday and 37 COVID-19 deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 28.5%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

2487 new cases in Bernalillo County



4 new cases in Catron County

515 new cases in Chaves County

130 new cases in Cibola County

59 new cases in Colfax County

191 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

1389 new cases in Doña Ana County

295 new cases in Eddy County

139 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Harding County

17 new cases in Hidalgo County

149 new cases in Lea County

86 new cases in Lincoln County

62 new cases in Los Alamos County

130 new cases in Luna County

451 new cases in McKinley County

26 new cases in Mora County

273 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Quay County

195 new cases in Rio Arriba County

169 new cases in Roosevelt County

608 new cases in Sandoval County

820 new cases in San Juan County

109 new cases in San Miguel County

516 new cases in Santa Fe County

43 new cases in Sierra County

57 new cases in Socorro County

84 new cases in Taos County

34 new cases in Torrance County

14 new cases in Union County

364 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

25 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

63 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

41 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

29 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

35 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Monday reported thirty-seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Thirty- recent deaths:

A male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County.

A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Seven* deaths > 30 days:



A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,454.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 31 are:

87121 – 351

87401 – 294

87031 – 266

87124 – 263

88203 – 262

87114 – 243

87120 – 214

87105 – 213

88001 – 211

88220 – 209

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 480,087 COVID-19 cases:



Bernalillo County: 135,925

Catron County: 380

Chaves County: 20,547

Cibola County: 6,279

Colfax County: 2,258

Curry County: 11,797

De Baca County: 521

Doña Ana County: 58,051

Eddy County: 16,186

Grant County: 5,948

Guadalupe County: 974

Harding County: 72

Hidalgo County: 988

Lea County: 18,541

Lincoln County: 4,886

Los Alamos County: 2,393

Luna County: 6,222

McKinley County: 23,876

Mora County: 685

Otero County: 12,270

Quay County: 1,897

Rio Arriba County: 9,159

Roosevelt County: 4,614

Sandoval County: 30,482

San Juan County: 37,295

San Miguel County: 5,206

Santa Fe County: 25,856

Sierra County: 1,876

Socorro County: 3,545

Taos County: 4,940

Torrance County: 2,477

Union County: 718

Valencia County: 17,171

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 603

Otero County Processing Center: 815

Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:



Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 436

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259

Lea County Correctional Facility: 865

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 216

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 183

Otero County Prison Facility: 573

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260

Roswell Correctional Center: 265

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 89

As of today, there are 590 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 343,160 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Beehive Homes Of Edgewood

Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care, Los Lentes

Lakeview Christian Home

San Juan Center

St Anthonys

Atria Vista Del Rio

Desert Gardens

New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute (Meadows)

Palmilla Senior

Red Rocks Care Center

Sunshine Assisted Living

Uptown Rehab

Woodmark At Uptown

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare And Rehb

Good Samaritan Betty Dare

Rio Vista

Blue Horizon Assisted Living

Watermark At Cherry Hills

Mission Arch Center

Sandia View Cotton Wood

Clayton Nursing Home

Rio Rancho Center

Sunset Villa

Beehive Homes, Alamogordo

Clovis Healthcare

Casa Del Sol

Avamere Rio Rancho

Retreat Gardens

Casa Maria Healthcare Center And Pecos Valley Rehab

Desert Peaks Assisted Living And Memory Care

Odeila Healthcare

The Rehablitation Center Of Albuquerque

Bear Canyon

Las Palomas

Lifecare Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing And Rehabilitaion Center

Good Samaritan Las Cruces

The Neighborhood In Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center

White Sands Healthcare

Princeton Place

The Rio At Las Estancias

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 1/29, Sunday 1/30, & Monday 1/31***

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Information from the New Mexico Department of Health.