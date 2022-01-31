© 2022 KRWG
Cyber Attacks on Schools Have Increased During Pandemic

KRWG | By AP
Published January 31, 2022 at 9:08 AM MST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cybersecurity experts say that ransomware attacks on K-12 schools have increased during the pandemic. Cyberattacks have crippled schools in recent weeks as teachers become more reliant on computers to take attendance and deliver lessons.

Before the pandemic, cyber hacks of schools rarely led to canceled classes. Snow days are less frequent because children can learn from home when there's bad weather. But this month at least two schools in New Mexico and Wisconsin took “cyber snow days,” canceling classes to repair the damage from attacks by hackers. Disruptions of software used to record attendance and grades make teaching even more stressful on top of COVID-19 protocols and staffing shortages.

