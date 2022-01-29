© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Albuquerque Mayor Asks Lawmakers For Help With Crime Problem

KRWG | By AP
Published January 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM MST
keller-official-new.jpg
cabq.gov
/

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller made another plea to New Mexico lawmakers to help with the city's crime problem. He testified Friday before a House committee on legislation that would clear the way for the most violent defendants to be kept behind bars pending trial.

Republican Rep. Greg Nibert said he has been working for years to fix what many have described as a broken system. He likened the current state of criminal justice to a slap on the wrist. But he said the state needs to ensure that any changes to its pretrial detention system are constitutional.

Defense attorneys talked instead about improving pretrial supervision and other options.

Regional