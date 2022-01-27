New Mexico COVID-19 update: 5,179 new cases, 34 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 5,179 additional COVID-19 cases and 34 more COVID-19 deaths. The 7-Day positivity rate is 29.9%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

1296 new cases in Bernalillo County

198 new cases in Chaves County

42 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

107 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

999 new cases in Doña Ana County

140 new cases in Eddy County

46 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Guadalupe County

8 new cases in Hidalgo County

63 new cases in Lea County

53 new cases in Lincoln County

32 new cases in Los Alamos County

118 new cases in Luna County

297 new cases in McKinley County

20 new cases in Mora County

96 new cases in Otero County

17 new cases in Quay County

114 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

345 new cases in Sandoval County

484 new cases in San Juan County

87 new cases in San Miguel County

230 new cases in Santa Fe County

14 new cases in Sierra County

43 new cases in Socorro County

49 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Torrance County

12 new cases in Union County

208 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported thirty-four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Nineteen recent deaths:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Catron County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Socorro County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Fifteen* deaths > 30 days:

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living Facility.

A male in his 50s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,391.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 27 are:

87401 – 197

87121 – 184

88011 – 167

88012 – 160

88001 – 158

87114 – 153

87144 – 133

87124 – 130

88005 – 128

87031 – 118

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 465,244 COVID-19 cases:

· Bernalillo County: 132,156

· Catron County: 375

· Chaves County: 19,831

· Cibola County: 6,049

· Colfax County: 2,190

· Curry County: 11,482

· De Baca County: 517

· Doña Ana County: 56,031

· Eddy County: 15,729

· Grant County: 5,719

· Guadalupe County: 952

· Harding County: 68

· Hidalgo County: 959

· Lea County: 18,309

· Lincoln County: 4,742

· Los Alamos County: 2,237

· Luna County: 6,025

· McKinley County: 23,201

· Mora County: 648

· Otero County: 11,784

· Quay County: 1,875

· Rio Arriba County: 8,819

· Roosevelt County: 4,377

· Sandoval County: 29,572

· San Juan County: 36,157

· San Miguel County: 5,023

· Santa Fe County: 25,017

· Sierra County: 1,818

· Socorro County: 3,384

· Taos County: 4,664

· Torrance County: 2,412

· Union County: 699

· Valencia County: 16,598

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 537

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 603

Otero County Processing Center: 808

Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 410

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259

Lea County Correctional Facility: 792

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 215

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 142

Otero County Prison Facility: 573

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 254

Roswell Correctional Center: 236

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 252

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 88

As of today, there are 713 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 334,988 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

A Love for Life (Alcazar St), Albuquerque

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living, Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab

Amaran Assisted Living, Albquerque

American Heritage Home, Albuquerque

Angel Wings Assisted Living Home Care, Albuquerque

Arbors of Del Rey, Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and rehab (San Pedro Nursing), Artesia

Aspen Ridge Assisted Living, Los Alamos

Atria Vista Del Rio (Morada), Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park, Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare, Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehab, Albuquerque

Bee Hive Homes Of Edgewood, Edgewood

Beehive Homes of Rio Rancho II, Rio Rancho

Beehive Homes of San Pedro, Albuquerque

Beehive Homes, Clovis

Beehive Homes, Deming

Beehive Homes, Farmington

Beehive Homes, Gallup

Beehive Homes, Roswell

Belen Meadows

Blue Horizon Assisted Living, Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia, Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes, Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare (now called Odelia Healthcare), ABQ

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center, Alamogordo

Casa Bella Residential Care, Las Cruces

Casa De Carino, Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center, Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas, Albuquerque

Casa de Paz, Rio Rancho

Casa Del Sol Center, Las Cruces

Casa Maria, Roswell

Casa Real Genesis, Santa Fe

Casa Sandia, Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn, Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehab (Genesis)

Clovis Healthcare and rehab, Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center, Springer

Desert Peaks Assisted Living, Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hobbs

El Castillo Retirement, Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence, Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living, Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis San Juan Center, Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center, Silver City

Good Life Senior living & Memory Care, Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living And Memory Care, Artesia

Good Life Senior Living, Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Betty Dare, Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Nursing

Good Samaritan, Las Cruces

Good Samaritan, Socorro

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

La Posada Assisted Living, Las Cruces

Ladera Center Genesis, Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care, Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad

Landmark Desert Gardens Assisted Living, Hobbs

Las Palomas Genesis, Albuquerque

Life Care Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living of North ABQ Acres, Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living , Albuquerque (High Assets Way)

LifeSpire Assisted Living, Rio Rancho

Little Roses Home of the SW, Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor, Gallup

Los Amigos

McKinley Care Center, Gallup

Meadows Home, NM Behavioral Health Institute, Las Vegas

Mimbres Nursing Home, Deming

Miners Colfax Medical Center, Raton

Mission Arch Center (Roswell)

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care, Rio Rancho

Morningstar Of Albuquerque, Albuquerque

Morningstar Memory Care at Northridge, Albuquerque

Namaste House Assisted Living, Farmington

NM State Veterans Home, TorC

Pacifica Senior Living, Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living, Albuquerque

Princeton Place, Albuquerque

Ravenna assisted living, Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches-Clovis

Retreat Healthcare, Rio Rancho Retreat Gardens, Retreat Villas

Sandia Ridge Genesis, Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living, Santa Clara

Santa Fe Care Center, Santa Fe

Senior Living Systems, Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living, Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center, TorC

Singing Arrow Manor, Albuquerque

Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Genesis, Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation, Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center, Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque

St Anthony’s Healthcare, Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living, Gallup

Sunset Villa Nursing home, Roswell

Sunshine Assisted Living, Tucumcari

Taos Living Center, Taos

The Bridge of Farmington, Farmington

The Montebello on Academy, Albuquerque

The Montecito, Santa Fe

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque

The Rio Las Estancias, Albuquerque

The Suites Rio Vista, Rio Rancho

The Watermark at Cherry Hills, Albuquerque

The Woodmark at Uptown, Albuquerque

UpTown Genesis, Albuquerque

Vecino Sanos Assisted Living (Los Amigos AL), Santa Rosa

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehab, Las Vegas

Village at Northrise – Morning Side, Las Cruces

Village at Northrise – Desert Willow II Memory care, Las Cruces

Village at Northrise – Desert Willow I Nursing, Las Cruces

Welbrook Senior Living, Las Cruces (Now called Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia)

Westwind House Assisted Living, Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living, Clovis

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.