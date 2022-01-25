NMSU Announces Search For New Provost

On Tuesday, New Mexico State University Chancellor and President Dr. Dan Arvizu announced that the university would soon begin a national search for a new Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

In a campus-wide email Chancellor Arvizu said the university was working with an agency to identify an interim Provost while the national search was conducted. The Chancellor said that efforts would be made to work with “university stakeholders” during the process.

Also in the email, Chancellor Arvizu thanked Dr. Renay Scott, V.P. for Student Success at NMSU for serving as acting Provost. In November, NMSU announced that Provost Carol Parker would be placed on administrative leave. That same month, NMSU’s Faculty Senate and Student Government approved no-confidence resolutions in Parker and former NMSU President Dr. John Floros, who stepped down earlier this month.