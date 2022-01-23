© 2022 KRWG
Regional

Educators Call On NM Lawmakers To Address Teacher Shortage

KRWG | By AP
Published January 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST
SANTA FE, N.M.  — Educators gathered outside the state Capitol on Sunday, hoping lawmakers hear their plea that something be done to address New Mexico’s teacher shortage. The rally was part of what union officials have dubbed the “3 Rs" campaign — respect, recruit and retain.

In an online petition, organizers say the historic level of vacancies across all positions within the state's education system could jeopardize learning for generations of New Mexico students. They say there are more than 1,000 vacant licensed positions in the state and that those vacancies represent over 20,000 students without a well-trained, permanent classroom teacher.

