© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Difficult driving conditions reported in Silver City area

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published January 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST
krwg_alert.jpg

Just before noon, the New Mexico Department of Transportation reported difficult driving conditions in the Silver City area. In a news release, the department said that the Silver City Patrol reported snow packed roadways and icy conditions.

NMDOT Officials are asking drivers to use caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The department says workers are plowing and will continue to monitor roadways.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say light to moderate snow showers is expected to continue this afternoon and into the evening across the Gila region possibly creating slick driving conditions.

Regional
Anthony Moreno
Anthony Moreno anchors KRWG-FM's Morning Edition and KRWG-TV's "Fronteras-A Changing America"
See stories by Anthony Moreno