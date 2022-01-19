Governor Lujan Grisham Opens 2022 State Legislative Session, Outlines Top Priorities

In her fourth state of the state address, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined her top priorities for the 2022 state legislative session—urging lawmakers to act swiftly on issues ranging from educator pay to violent crime.

At the start of her address, Lujan Grisham outlined a proposal to implement a 7% raise for education personnel statewide.

“It would put us first in the region for average educator pay,” Lujan Grisham said. “They deserve it, and we can afford it, and it's the right thing to do. Let's also raise the starting salaries for every tier of educators, which means some teachers will see a 20% raise this year.”

The governor is also calling for a 19% increase to the New Mexico Department of Public Safety budget. Her goal is to invest in new crime-fighting strategies and fund both raises and new positions within the department. She’s also advocating for lawmakers to further address violent crime.

“Public safety doesn't just exist on its own,” Lujan Grisham said. “We have to create it and support it and own it. So, we need tougher penalties for the worst of the worst, the repeat offenders and those who have proven themselves to be a danger to our communities.”

Lujan Grisham also touched on her plan to cut taxes in the state. Her office estimates that New Mexicans could save approximately $170 million annually by cutting the gross receipts tax rate from its current rate of 5.125% to 4.875%.

“Let's cut taxes for every single person in New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said. “We haven't cut the sales tax in this state in 40 years. It's only gone up and up and up for decades, burdening New Mexico households and making it harder for our small businesses to be competitive.”

In total, Lujan Grisham’s proposed executive budget recommendation requires approximately $8.4 billion. That includes $499 million to address public safety and $3.8 billion for K-12 public education needs.

It’s a considerable increase from the budget signed by Lujan Grisham last year—which totaled approximately $7.4 billion. One reason for the increased budget—state economists are forecasting that almost $1.6 billion in new funding will be accessible to lawmakers through a surplus in the general fund. Under the governor’s budget proposal, the general reserve fund target will be set at 36.4%.

Ultimately, Lujan Grisham says lawmakers must think big and work quickly to ensure meaningful change.

“A timid mindset has afflicted people in this capital building, a pessimism that can be self-fulfilling. Thinking small is a curse,” Lujan Grisham said. “Big and meaningful changes are possible, but the biggest change may be our attitude, our perspective. At a moment in time when we have the money to do it all, let’s not limit ourselves.”